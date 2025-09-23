Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle has received a surprising update - all the way from UK.
Five years since leaving Britain and moving to the US alongside Prince Harry, Meghan has been reportedly offered her own show on the UK radio station, MagicFM.
On her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan, the former Suits actress candidly revealed that
As reported by Daily Express, this show was offered to Meghan after she publicly confessed that the radio station was "one of the things I miss most about the UK".
Now reacting to Meghan's heartfelt admission, MagicFM and Absolute Radio content director, Paul Sylvester has invited the Duchess of Sussex to come and host her own show.
"The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she's very welcome," said Paul while speaking at a Radio Centre event.
This update comes just days after The Duke of Sussex reunited with his cancer-stricken father King Charles at Clarence House in London, during his four-day trip to the UK.