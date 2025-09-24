Home / Entertainment

Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Zayn Malik parenting after Khai's birthday

The Victoria Secret model made an unexpected remark for Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Zayn Malik parenting after Khais birthday
Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Zayn Malik parenting after Khai's birthday

Gigi Hadid opened up in a rare comment about her ex Zayn Malik while celebrating their daughter Khai’s milestone.

The Victoria Secret model, who is currently enjoying her budding romance with Bradley Cooper, took to her Instagram account on Monday to share glimpses from their little girl's birthday party.

In a caption she wrote, “Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life! You are truly everything, so lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!!”


On her post, the turned to the comment section to write, “I wish her dad would also be there,” prompting a rare response from Hadid.

“She was with us both on her birthday!!” Hadid responded, adding a pink heart emoji.

To note, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated for six years between 2015 and 2021.

Speaking with Vogue, earlier this year, the mom-of-one disclosed her co-parenting arrangement with the Dusk Till Dawn singer.

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance,” she revealed.

Hadid added, “That doesn't mean that it doesn't change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other's backs.”

She noted that their relationship now carries a sense of care and friendship, marking a new chapter with her ex.

Notably, Hadid and Zayn welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020 through a natural home birth, later revealing her name to the public.

