Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper radiate romance with sweet PDA at Vogue party

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper looked every bit the stylish power couple as they attended the star-studded Vogue party.
Over the weekend, the couple stepped out hand-in-hand to grace the Vogue’s exclusive October issue cocktail party during New York Fashion Week.
For the event, the supermodel slipped into an ethereal geometric print dress with tassel detailing that clung to her incredible figure.
Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy star complemented her in navy Louis Vuitton shirt and trousers.
The catwalk queen looked smitten as she stepped into Monsieur alongside her partner.
Gigi and Bradley were also joined by Kendall Jenner and Vera Wang.
The Kardashians star slipped into a black jumper and skirt with a thick white band that accentuated her slender waist.
On the other hand, Vera also looked stylish in a black slip dress which she paired with towering platform heels.
Gigi and Bradley’s outing follows a recent report by Page Six, which claimed that the actor is “considering marriage and children” with the supermodel.
“He might pop the question in the next couple of months,” an insider told the outlet.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who both already have kids with their ex-partners, first sparked romance rumors in October 2023.