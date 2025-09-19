Gigi Hadid makes sweet confession about daughter Khai on her 5th birthday  

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her not-so-little daughter, Khai Malik's, fifth birthday!
The proud mother and renowned supermodel made a heartwarming confession about her little bundle of joy on her special day.
On Friday, September 19, Gigi turned to her official Instagram account’s Stories to pay a moving birthday tribute to Khai.
The 30-year-old American fashion model shared never-before-seen snaps of her munchkin, showing her long hair.
She also scribbled a touching note over the photo with a sweet confession for Khai, she said, "My girl is 5 today, Happy Birthday to my greatest love & gift."
In another slide, the mom-of-one dropped her pregnancy shoot, flaunting her giant baby bump. She wrote over the image, "Khai loading ..."
She further expressed her joy by releasing a black and white photo of herself, while holding the bump, writing, "So lucky to be your mamma."
For those unaware, Gigi Hadid, who is currently dating popular American actor Bradley Cooper, welcomed her only child, Khai Malik, on September 19, 2020, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
The former couple, who parted ways in October 2021, announced the arrival of their daughter by sharing a black-and-white snapshot of Khai's newborn hand.
As of now, the Night Changes singer has not shared the birthday tribute for his daughter on social media.