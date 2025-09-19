Home / Entertainment

Gigi Hadid makes sweet confession about daughter Khai on her 5th birthday

The renowned supermodel shares her only daughter, Khai Malik, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Gigi Hadid is celebrating her not-so-little daughter, Khai Malik's, fifth birthday!

The proud mother and renowned supermodel made a heartwarming confession about her little bundle of joy on her special day.

On Friday, September 19, Gigi turned to her official Instagram account’s Stories to pay a moving birthday tribute to Khai.

The 30-year-old American fashion model shared never-before-seen snaps of her munchkin, showing her long hair.

She also scribbled a touching note over the photo with a sweet confession for Khai, she said, "My girl is 5 today, Happy Birthday to my greatest love & gift."

P.C.: Gigi Hadid/Instagram account
In another slide, the mom-of-one dropped her pregnancy shoot, flaunting her giant baby bump. She wrote over the image, "Khai loading ..."

P.C.: Gigi Hadid/Instagram account
She further expressed her joy by releasing a black and white photo of herself, while holding the bump, writing, "So lucky to be your mamma."

P.C.: Gigi Hadid/Instagram account
For those unaware, Gigi Hadid, who is currently dating popular American actor Bradley Cooper, welcomed her only child, Khai Malik, on September 19, 2020, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

The former couple, who parted ways in October 2021, announced the arrival of their daughter by sharing a black-and-white snapshot of Khai's newborn hand.

As of now, the Night Changes singer has not shared the birthday tribute for his daughter on social media.

