Prince Andrew steps out after icy encounter with Prince William

Prince Andrew has been seen publicly for the first time since his tense encounter with Prince William, making an appearance at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.
As per Dailymail, the disgraced royal was spotted leaving his home Royal Lodge in a Range Rover on Friday morning.
The reports revealed that he was en route to Windsor Great Park to go horse riding.
The Duke of York outing came after he was visibly shunned by members of the Royal family following the funeral this week.
A body language expert described an exchange between Andrew and his nephew Prince William as “visibly frosty.”
Body language specialist Judi James told the outlet that Prince William’s gestures hinted at underlying “awkwardness” in his interaction with Prince Andrew.
James said, “The Duke of York tries to engage his nephew in a good-humoured chat and all William's non-verbal responses suggest awkwardness and a subliminal desire to reject the overtures, making this look like a very frosty transaction.”
She added, “Andrew turns his head fully towards William to not only get his attention but seeming to want to coax a mirrored response that shows he has his attention, too.”
The expert continued, “When he turns his face to the front he is wearing a smug-looking smile and he even turns back as though trying to gain a mirrored response from William.”
James observed that Andrew’s attempts at light chat were met with William’s awkward body language and lack of response.
Notably, Prince Andrew also exchanged some words with his sister, Princess Anne, thanked staff and headed off towards his car.