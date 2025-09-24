Home / Entertainment

Priscilla Presley makes rare comment on Lisa Marie’s ex Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage, Lisa Marie Presley, who tied the knot in August 2002, stayed together for three months

Priscilla Presley has recently made rare comment about her late daughter’s ex-husband and actor Nicolas Cage.

The American businesswoman reflected on her late daughter’s romance with the Ghost Rider actor in her memoir, Softly As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, which is out in bookstores.

Priscilla recalled that Lisa’s main priority was about raising her children following her turbulent marriage to Michael Jackson.

However, all of this changed when her late daughter met Nicolas in 2000.

Priscilla, who didn’t like the late King of Pop, is all praise for the National Treasure actor.

“I liked Nicolas from the beginning. Despite his stormy temper (which my daughter shared), he has a good heart and a great capacity for love,” wrote the 80-year-old.

Priscilla disclosed that at the time that Nicolas and Lisa were both in relationships with other people.

But, after their first encounter, they soon left “their exes in the dust,” she mentioned in her memoir.

Although the couple were passionate for each other, Priscilla noted that their “relationship soon turned into a rollercoaster”.

“They screamed and yelled, they threw things, and sometimes they broke things. They broke up. And the next day, or pretty close to it, they made up,” pointed out the actress and author.

Lisa and Nicolas, who tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2002, used to “break up and made up so many times”.

Calling their romance “dizzying,” Priscilla added, “When it was good, it was very, very good. And when it was bad, it was horrid.”

