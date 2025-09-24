Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations as lawyers call for urgent release 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with fresh allegations after his legal team pushed the authorities for his fast-track release from prison.
Four months after appearing at the Federal District Court for the high-profile criminal trial of the disgraced rap icon, the popular celebrity stylist, Deonte Nash, filed a new lawsuit on Wednesday, September 24.
According to the court documents obtained by Rolling Stones, Nash alleged in his filing that Diddy trapped him in a "dark world" of repeated sexual battery, physical assault, stalking and threats.
The fashion stylist additionally claimed that this emotional abuse left him vulnerable and turned his childhood dream of working in the entertainment industry into a worst "nightmare."
He additionally detailed a disturbing incident in his lawsuit, which he submitted to the Los Angeles Court.
Nash claimed that Diddy, who has been behind bars since September last year, inappropriately touched his chest and physically abused him during his employment with the music mogul and his former girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, between 2008 and 2018.
This update comes shortly a few hours after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team immediately urged the authorities for the near release of their client.
As per the Sky News, the disgraced music mogul's lawyer has requested to be given no more than 14 months in prison when he is sentenced next month.
However, neither Federal District Court nor Diddy's team has responded to these ongoing allegations.