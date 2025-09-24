Home / Entertainment

Roseanne Barr calls out ABC's hypocrisy after Jimmy Kimmel's striking return

Jimmy Kimmel has made a striking return to ABC after being cancelled out for a week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Jimmy Kimmel’s return to ABC triggers Roseanne Barr over her suspension 

Jimmy Kimmel's return to ABC has seemingly triggered Roseanne Barr!  

Shortly after the popular American channel broadcaster announced that the renowned host and the anchor would be returning to the show, the actress reacted to the decision, which sparked controversy among fans.

In a conversation with NewsNation, Roseanne accused her former bosses at ABC of a "double standard" after Jimmy returned to the air on Tuesday, September 23, after being cancelled over his insensitive remarks on Charlie Kirk's assassination last week.  

For those unaware, similarly to Jimmy, Roseanne was also cancelled in 2018 after the star's racist tweet about former U.S. president, Obama's White House advisor, Valerie Jarrett. 

"It just shows how they think. I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, all of my work stolen, and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone," the 72-year-old former actress noted. 

She additionally remarked, "He called me a racist, even though I said repeatedly — which they repeatedly censored — that it was a mistake," the comedian referring to Jarrett.

Roseanne Barr, whose real name is Roseanne Cherrie Barr, also claimed that once Jimmy Kimmel called her a racist, saying, "even though he himself had appeared in Blackface on their network many times."

Jimmy Kimmel, whose return to ABC has been celebrated by several Hollywood stars, has yet to comment on Roseanne's claims.  

