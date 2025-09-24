Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa addresses fake claims about suspending staff member

The 'Levitating' crooner issues statement on ongoing rumors about firing her agent

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Dua Lipa addresses fake claims about suspending staff member  

Dua Lipa has shut down the ongoing reports of firing her team member after he tried to stop the Irish band Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury.

Previously, the Daily Mail reported that the Levitating crooner had allegedly parted ways with David Levy over his involvement in dropping the popular hip hop trio band over their pro-Palestinian interests.

Now, Lipa and her talent agency, WWE, responded to the claims and dubbed the information "categorically false."

In a bombshell statement, the Albanian singer revealed that the accusations have nothing to do with reality, and she also clarified that she had stopped working with Levy back in 2019.

"I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth; I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press," Lipa lashed out at the outlet.

She continued, "Not only was the story completely false, but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division."

"It is always Free Palestine," she explained before adding, "but exploiting a global tragedy to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling."

However, the Daily Mail has immediately updated its article and also corrected the information that David Levy was Dua Lipa's manager.

It is worth noting that her father, Dukagjin Lipa, has been managing her since 2022. 

