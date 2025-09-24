'Stranger Things 5' trailer dropped as cast prepares for epic final chapter

Netflix has unveiled a sneak peek at Stranger Things 5, offering fans an early behind-the-scenes look as the beloved cast gears up for the show’s climactic final chapter.
On Wednesday, the streaming platform dropped a featurette of Stranger Things Season 5, teasing the long-awaited final stand against the Upside Down.
A new promo teases the characters’ evolution from Hawkins’ small-town secrets to an all-out supernatural showdown, while dropping intriguing hints of what lies ahead.
The clip features flashbacks of the beloved misfit heroes, cast and creator interviews, and ominous shots of new chaos in Hawkins.
In a trailer, creators Matt and Ross Duffer explained the origins of the show in an exploration of the magic of childhood.
Duffer Brothers teased that this season will be "biggest season we've ever had," with bigger action, bigger effects.
David Harbour also praised the script writing of the show that it was the best script he'd ever read.
Gaten Matarazzo and Winona Ryder reflected on their growth throughout filming.
At the same time, Joe Keery delved into the show’s enduring theme of misfits finding strength together.
Millie Bobby Brown also shared that Season 5 is “more of a mission, more of an adventure,” assuring no one is excluded.
The first part of Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release on Netflix on November 26.
While the second part will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25, and the third on New Year's Day, January 1, 2026.