Queen Rania shares powerful statement during Ciglo Mexico conference 

Queen Rania has delivered a powerful statement during the Ciglo Mexico conference.
The 55-year-old Queen of Jordan attended the meaningful session at the Siglo XXI (21st Century) Conference in the presence of a large audience of university students in Mexico on Friday, September 5.
Her Majesty raised her voice for the ongoing circumstances of Gaza, stating, "The scale of destruction we are witnessing in Gaza is catastrophic. Its brutality is undeniable. Homes and histories are being crushed under the rubble."
"Tens of thousands of people have been killed. Israel is starving an entire population under a siege that cuts off every lifeline. Exhausted doctors, themselves hungry, are struggling to treat the wounded amid severe shortages of supplies. Brave journalists reporting from the frontlines are being killed with impunity," the prominent member of the Hashemite family said.
A day after King Abdullah's life partner made a guest appearance, the Queen turned to her official Instagram account to share the exclusive glimpses of her royal trip.
"From a talk session I participated in yesterday at the Ciglo Mexico Conference (21st century.) From my conversation yesterday at the Mexico Siglo XXI Conference, moderated by @pamcerdeira," she captioned her post.
Queen Rania has become a part of the Jordanian Royal Family after her marriage to King Abdullah in January 1993.