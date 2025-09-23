Queen Rania delivers powerful speech as King Abdullah meets Turkish president

Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out for a meaningful royal engagement in the absence of her husband, King Abdullah II.
When it comes to representing the Jordanian monarchy on international platforms, Her Majesty knows how to share royal duties equally.
On Monday, September 22, Queen delivered a powerful speech at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, while King met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The 55-year-old monarch turned to her official Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse into her historical speech.
"My speech yesterday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the declaration of Beijing," the mom-of-four stated in her caption.
She continued, "My remarks reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration at the UN headquarters in New York yesterday."
The Jordanian Royal Family member brilliantly used the platform to issue an urgent call to address the devastating impact of wars and conflicts on women and girls across the globe.
On the same day, when Queen Rania was internationally representing Jordanian sovereignty in New York City, His Majesty, King Abdullah II, was meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss coordinating efforts aimed at combating the ongoing conflicts between Muslim communities.