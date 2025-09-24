Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian sparks buzz over possible romance with Post Malone

Post Malone was personally selected by Kardashian to model SKIMS' men's line

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kim Kardashian sparks buzz over possible romance with Post Malone
Kim Kardashian sparks buzz over possible romance with Post Malone

Kim Kardashian may have a new crush as the “lonely” reality star has her eye on Post Malone after the tattooed rocker stripped down for her latest SKIMS campaign.

As per RadarOnline, a source spilled the beans about The Kardashians star's new crush after the Austin singer starred in Kim's latest Skims campaign.

The source shared that the 44-year-old has been "super impressed" by the single dad.

"Kim personally selected Austin for the campaign. They've built up a good working relationship and had some great conversations about parenting, music, and Post's difficulties and hopes for the future," revealed the insider.

The source went on to say, "He's a lot like [Kim's ex] Pete Davidson in that he's extremely down to earth and not consumed by fame."

Post, who recently parted ways from stylist Christy Lee, "Kim would love to host him in L.A. and see where it leads," said the insider.

The tipster added, "She's crushing on him big time."

To note, this revelation came after in August 2025, Post Malone was personally selected by Kardashian to model SKIMS' men's line, which includes camouflage underwear and heavyweight fleece loungewear.

Kim Kardashian has been married three times and has four children with her third husband, Kanye West.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez drops 'lil' sneak peek into new film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez drops 'lil' sneak peek into new film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
The 'Marry Me' starlet's new film, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' will premiere in theatres in October this year

'Stranger Things 5' trailer dropped as cast prepares for epic final chapter

'Stranger Things 5' trailer dropped as cast prepares for epic final chapter
'Stranger Things Season 5' trailer teased the long-awaited final stand against the Upside Down

Kylie Jenner forcing Timothée Chalamet for marriage proposal?

Kylie Jenner forcing Timothée Chalamet for marriage proposal?
Rare insights about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romantic relationship

Ben Affleck slammed for ‘rude’ attitude as Jennifer Lopez split grows messy

Ben Affleck slammed for ‘rude’ attitude as Jennifer Lopez split grows messy
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she had married in July 2022

Dua Lipa addresses fake claims about suspending staff member

Dua Lipa addresses fake claims about suspending staff member
The 'Levitating' crooner issues statement on ongoing rumors about firing her agent

Roseanne Barr calls out ABC's hypocrisy after Jimmy Kimmel's striking return

Roseanne Barr calls out ABC's hypocrisy after Jimmy Kimmel's striking return
Jimmy Kimmel has made a striking return to ABC after being cancelled out for a week

Kim Kardashian reflects on ‘exhilarating’ moment after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian reflects on ‘exhilarating’ moment after Kanye West divorce
‘The Kardashians’ star feels confident as she poses topless for a magazine cover

Priscilla Presley makes rare comment on Lisa Marie’s ex Nicolas Cage

Priscilla Presley makes rare comment on Lisa Marie’s ex Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage, Lisa Marie Presley, who tied the knot in August 2002, stayed together for three months

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations as lawyers call for urgent release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations as lawyers call for urgent release
The disgraced hip-hop mogul has been behind bars since September of last year

Taylor Swift nearly gave up career amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift nearly gave up career amid Kim Kardashian feud
Rare insights about American pop singer’s journey to stardom after Kim Kardashian feud

Victoria Beckham makes shocking plan to ‘expose’ Nicola Peltz ‘real character’

Victoria Beckham makes shocking plan to ‘expose’ Nicola Peltz ‘real character’
Victoria Beckham set to make shocking move against Nicola Peltz to protect family name amid Brooklyn Beckham rift

Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Zayn Malik parenting after Khai's birthday

Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Zayn Malik parenting after Khai's birthday
The Victoria Secret model made an unexpected remark for Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance