Kim Kardashian sparks buzz over possible romance with Post Malone

Kim Kardashian may have a new crush as the “lonely” reality star has her eye on Post Malone after the tattooed rocker stripped down for her latest SKIMS campaign.
As per RadarOnline, a source spilled the beans about The Kardashians star's new crush after the Austin singer starred in Kim's latest Skims campaign.
The source shared that the 44-year-old has been "super impressed" by the single dad.
"Kim personally selected Austin for the campaign. They've built up a good working relationship and had some great conversations about parenting, music, and Post's difficulties and hopes for the future," revealed the insider.
The source went on to say, "He's a lot like [Kim's ex] Pete Davidson in that he's extremely down to earth and not consumed by fame."
Post, who recently parted ways from stylist Christy Lee, "Kim would love to host him in L.A. and see where it leads," said the insider.
The tipster added, "She's crushing on him big time."
To note, this revelation came after in August 2025, Post Malone was personally selected by Kardashian to model SKIMS' men's line, which includes camouflage underwear and heavyweight fleece loungewear.
Kim Kardashian has been married three times and has four children with her third husband, Kanye West.