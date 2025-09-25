Taylor Swift surprises with her ‘best tricks’ ahead of album release

Taylor Swift is truly the master of pulling the “best tricks”!
With just few days left before she releases her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift unveiled the biggest surprise to amp up the excitement surrounding her upcoming record.
On Wednesday, September 24, the Eras Tour hitmaker took to Instagram to spark a buzz among fans by revealing her “best tricks” that she had been saving for the “grand finale” ahead of the album release.
“A showgirl knows to save some of her best tricks for the grand finale,” she teased.
In the thrilling post, the Lover crooner revealed an exclusive opaque pink and pale-yellow pearlescent vinyl with gold shimmer, titled, The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King Edition.
“The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl is available to pre-order now exclusively at @target while supplies last,” announced the Blank Space singer.
She added, “PS: we’re 9 days away(!!!!!!!!!!!!!).”
Accompanying the caption was a five-slide carousel that included the shimmery vinyl covers and the Enchanted crooner sizzling in a dazzling showgirl ensemble.
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl:
The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, which is slated to release on October 3, 2025.