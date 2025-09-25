Rihanna welcomes third child and first daughter with A$AP Rocky: See

Home / Entertainment

Rihanna welcomes third child and first daughter with A$AP Rocky

The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker announces the birth of her first daughter with rapper A$AP Rocky

  • By Sidra Khan
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s family has grown to five!

On Wednesday, September 24, the 37-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman took to Instagram to share a heart-melting update with her fans, announcing the birth of her third child with the Sundress rapper.

In the post, the Diamonds crooner dropped an adorable photo with her newborn baby girl, seemingly taken shortly after her birth.

Revealing the name and date of birth of her little one, Rihanna captioned, “Rocki Irish Mayers. September 12 2025.”

The gush-worthy snap featured the Unapologetic singer lovingly gazing at her baby girl – wrapped in a beautiful pink outfit – as she sweetly embraced her in her arms.

Rihanna’s delightful announcement comes just a day after A$AP Rocky spoke with Elle for its September 23 publication, where he expressed his hopes of welcoming a baby girl.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know,” said the Praise the Lord rapper.

He continued, “I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

For the unversed, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents to three children – two sons, RZA and Riot, and a daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers.

