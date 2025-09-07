Rihanna’s Baby No. 3: Expert predicts wild name choice ahead

Rihanna’s next baby name might be so rare, you’ve never heard it before.
As per Dailymail, a baby name expert revealed that the Diamonds singer’s name choice for her third baby will be just as unique as the other two sons RZA and Riot.
Baby name consultant and TikTok personality Colleen Slagen told the outlet that if she had to predict Rihanna’s choice, she’d lean toward something ‘edgy, unexpected and rooted in music
“My top guesses are Rox, Roby, Rio and Rae,” Slagen said, adding that Rihanna's real first name, Robyn, could even inspire a play on words.
The expert added, “Using Roby or just Ro for a girl as a nod to her own name would be so cool.”
Back in July, Rihanna confirmed that the first letter of her baby’s name has already been decided.
“It's always going to be an R name. That's the one thing me and Rocky don't fight over,” the soon-to-be mom of three told Entertainment Tonight.
A new study by VegasInsider shared that ‘Rebel’ is currently the frontrunner for Rihanna’s next baby name.
The other names in the mix include Rogue, Ryder, and Royal, but Rebel currently leads both “stylistically and statistically.”
“Rebel, Rad, Rasta, and Renegade,” Slagen predicted, adding, “Raeni, meaning queen, or Requiem are two R names I could see for them.”
Though Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to officially reveal the gender, the couple has teased that their third child might be a girl.
The baby is expected to arrive sometime this fall, between September and November.