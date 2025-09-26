Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress is reportedly considering an iconic role in director Gia Coppola’s upcoming project

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’


Millie Bobby Brown may soon grace the big screens with an iconic role!

In a recent report, Deadline revealed that the 21-year-old British actress is reportedly in talks to portray the renowned 1996 Summer Olympics gymnast Kerri Strug in an upcoming biopic.

The forthcoming project, titled Perfect, is set to be directed by Gia Coppola, and may see Brown in the main role.

According to the outlet, the negotiation between the Stranger Things actress and the movie officials is in its final stage.

It was also reported that, while a deal has yet to be sealed, Netflix is in negotiations to film the movie next year.

With screenwriter Ronnie Sandahl working on the movie’s script, it has been revealed that Perfect is based on the real-life story of US women’s gymnast team’s victory at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

At the esteemed event, then-18-year-old Kerri Strug landed a crucial vault on an injured ankle, helping the team win its first-ever gold medal.

The team, known as the Magnificent Seven, also included Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Amy Chow, Jaycie Phelps and captain Amanda Borden.

Notably, with Perfect, Millie Bobby Brown will continue her longstanding relationship with Netflix, having worked on multiple other projects for the streaming giant, including Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State.

You Might Like:

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared at New York federal court to put forward three surprising demands amid ongoing sex trafficking case

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date
Jimmy Fallon sparks frenzy by dropping Easter eggs about Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz
The 'Anyone But You' star and the former music manager enjoyed the night out amid romance rumours

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs
'The Kardashians' star flashed the inking during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip
The 'One Direction' alum said he ‘always wanted to protect Cheryl’ in resurfaced video

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer
'A House of Dynamite' cast includes Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, and more

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims
Ray J trying to build a case against Kardashians clan? Deets inside

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz
William Shatner was allegedly rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed
Kim Kardashian explains how her mother set her up years ago on Jimmy Fallon show

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release
The 'Titanic' star has been spending time in N.Y.C. in recent days to promote 'One Battle After Another'

Pete Davidson makes rare comment on Pedro Pascal’s fame

Pete Davidson makes rare comment on Pedro Pascal’s fame
American comedian and actor shares his thoughts on Pedro Pascal popularity and fatherhood status