Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’

Millie Bobby Brown may soon grace the big screens with an iconic role!
In a recent report, Deadline revealed that the 21-year-old British actress is reportedly in talks to portray the renowned 1996 Summer Olympics gymnast Kerri Strug in an upcoming biopic.
The forthcoming project, titled Perfect, is set to be directed by Gia Coppola, and may see Brown in the main role.
According to the outlet, the negotiation between the Stranger Things actress and the movie officials is in its final stage.
It was also reported that, while a deal has yet to be sealed, Netflix is in negotiations to film the movie next year.
With screenwriter Ronnie Sandahl working on the movie’s script, it has been revealed that Perfect is based on the real-life story of US women’s gymnast team’s victory at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
At the esteemed event, then-18-year-old Kerri Strug landed a crucial vault on an injured ankle, helping the team win its first-ever gold medal.
The team, known as the Magnificent Seven, also included Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Amy Chow, Jaycie Phelps and captain Amanda Borden.
Notably, with Perfect, Millie Bobby Brown will continue her longstanding relationship with Netflix, having worked on multiple other projects for the streaming giant, including Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State.