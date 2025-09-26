Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing

Sean Diddy Combs and his legal team have stunned the court with their surprising demands.
During the latest hearing of his sex trafficking trial on Thursday, September 25, the legal representatives of the disgraced music mogul proposed their three shocking demands.
At the courtroom, the defense asked Judge Arun Subramanian to vacate the rapper’s prostitution convictions or grant him a new trial.
They also argued that his convictions wrongly used the Mann Act – a federal law meant to fight human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of women.
Explaining the three demands by Diddy’s attorneys, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani stated, "The defense is doing three things today. The first is to try to get the Mann Act or prostitution convictions dismissed. Second is to ask for a new trial... and the third is to advance the sentencing. That means to move it earlier, hoping that Combs gets time served," reported 7 News.
"Very few people are prosecuted federally for just prostitution, and the ones that are, they don't spend more than a year in federal prison. Now, of course, the government is arguing that this case is much more than prostitution... There was violence here, there was drug use,” he added.
Furthermore, Rahmani shared that due to keeping the rapper in custody, the judge could add more jail time on top of what Diddy has already served.
He concluded, "There's at least 60 civil lawsuits that have been filed, and those have been stayed or put on hold while this criminal case is pending. It’s a much lower standard in civil court, and I expect the civil plaintiff's lawyers to be more aggressive."
Sean Combs is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, 2025.