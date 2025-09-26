Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' on THIS date

Jimmy Fallon sparks frenzy by dropping Easter eggs about Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

  By Sidra Khan
October’s gonna be full of exciting treats for Taylor Swift’s fans.

In a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, September 25, Jimmy Fallon sparked a frenzy among Swifties by teasing an appearance by the 35-year-old popstar in an upcoming episode of his late night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The post featured a video showing the 51-year-old American comedian and TV host playing roulette, during which he placed bets on the numbers 10, 6, and 25, before the ball landed on 13, a twist that instantly set off wild theories about Swift’s appearance.

Right after losing the bet, Fallon said, “Baby, that’s show business for you,” the title of Swift’s Spotify playlist and vinyl collection of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The clip also showed the host walking past some showgirls, further fueling the speculation.

Fans’ reaction:

“Imagine watching this and not realizing it's about Taylor,” wrote a fan in the post’s comments.

Another excitedly penned, “OMG IT’S HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM.”

“Well that is rather SWIFTSPICIOUS if you ask me,” added a third.

When will Taylor Swift appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show?

Taylor Swift is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, 2025, to promote her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

