Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

The 'Anyone But You' star and the former music manager enjoyed the night out amid romance rumours

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz
Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun sparked dating buzz after being spotted together on a night out amid romance rumours.

On Wednesday night, the Anyone But You star and the former music manager were spotted going out to eat together in Los Angeles.

In a photo shared by Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi showed Sweeney, with her signature blond locks down, staring blankly at Braun, who was dressed in a simple white T-shirt.

According to an eyewitness who revealed the pic, the couple was photographed at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, California.

“Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 1,000% dating,” the fan speculated along with the pic.

According to an insider, Braun has been “obsessed” with Sweeney ever since they met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant Italian wedding.

Previously, a source told PEOPLE, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are "casually hooking up," confirming the two are indeed seeing each other.

Another insider added, "Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard."

The romance rumours were sparked after a clip of Braun and Sweeney roaming the streets of Venice, Italy, together resurfaced.

The romance buzz came after Sweeney’s broken engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Braun, meanwhile, tied the knot with Yael Cohen in 2014, but they split in 2021 and finalized their divorce a year later.

The former couple share three children: Jagger, 10, Levi, 8, and Hart, 6.

You Might Like:

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs
'The Kardashians' star flashed the inking when on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip
The 'One Direction' alum said he ‘always wanted to protect Cheryl’ in resurfaced video

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer
'A House of Dynamite' cast includes Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, and more

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims
Ray J trying to build a case against Kardashians clan? Deets inside

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz
William Shatner was allegedly rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed
Kim Kardashian explains how her mother set her up years ago on Jimmy Fallon show

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release
The 'Titanic' star has been spending time in N.Y.C. in recent days to promote One Battle After Another

Pete Davidson makes rare comment on Pedro Pascal’s fame

Pete Davidson makes rare comment on Pedro Pascal’s fame
American comedian and actor shares his thoughts on Pedro Pascal popularity and fatherhood status

Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in court to fight prostitution charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in court to fight prostitution charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers are set to request the reversal of his charges in the latest court appearance

D4vd's career takes another hit amid rumours of deceased teen at his concert

D4vd's career takes another hit amid rumours of deceased teen at his concert
D4vd has already cancelled the rest of his world tour amid the investigation into the teen's death

Mariah Carey gets real about love life, co-parenting with Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey gets real about love life, co-parenting with Nick Cannon
Grammy winner addresses dating rumours with Anderson .Paak and Nick Cannon in a new interview