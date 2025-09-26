Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun sparked dating buzz after being spotted together on a night out amid romance rumours.
On Wednesday night, the Anyone But You star and the former music manager were spotted going out to eat together in Los Angeles.
In a photo shared by Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi showed Sweeney, with her signature blond locks down, staring blankly at Braun, who was dressed in a simple white T-shirt.
According to an eyewitness who revealed the pic, the couple was photographed at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, California.
“Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 1,000% dating,” the fan speculated along with the pic.
According to an insider, Braun has been “obsessed” with Sweeney ever since they met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant Italian wedding.
Previously, a source told PEOPLE, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are "casually hooking up," confirming the two are indeed seeing each other.
Another insider added, "Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard."
The romance rumours were sparked after a clip of Braun and Sweeney roaming the streets of Venice, Italy, together resurfaced.
The romance buzz came after Sweeney’s broken engagement to Jonathan Davino.
Braun, meanwhile, tied the knot with Yael Cohen in 2014, but they split in 2021 and finalized their divorce a year later.
The former couple share three children: Jagger, 10, Levi, 8, and Hart, 6.