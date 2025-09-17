King Willem-Alexander leads Royal Family in balcony appearance after key speech

Following the Throne Speech, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima stepped out on the balcony of Noordeinde Palace to greet the gathered crowd.
The royal family marked the outing to celebrate Prince's Day, an important occasion observed every third Tuesday in September, marking the official start of the parliamentary year.
In a shared snap by the palace, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima were seen along with their daughters — the Princess of Orange, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane — joined Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien on the balcony of Noordeinde Palace.
The palace dropped the photo along with the caption, “After delivering the Throne Speech, the King, Queen Máxima, the Princess of Orange, Princess Alexia, Princess Ariane, Prince Constantine and Princess Laurentien greet the audience from the balcony of the Noordeinde Palace.”
Notably, Princess Ariane made her debut with a stunning gown,by Victoria Beckham, while her sisters had previously attended Prince's Day celebrations.
To note, the royal family of Netherland made the balcony appearance after the monarch gave a Budget Day speech, focusing a lot on the main concerns of Netherlands residents - protecting their livelihoods.
King Willem-Alexander also underscored the need to stand together and seek common ground amid growing polarization, urged increased Defense investment given significant international developments, reiterated support for Ukraine, and affirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to working with global partners toward a Gaza ceasefire.