King Willem-Alexander joins paratroopers at Falcon Leap exercise

King Willem-Alexander has donned a military uniform to pay a visit to Eindhoven Air Base.
The Dutch king witnessed the international airborne exercise Falcon Leap, where the Airmobile Brigade and the Air Mobility Command (AMC) are conducting intensive training to drop both cargo and paratroopers over the Netherlands.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, September 18, the royal family of Netherland shared glimpses into King Willem-Alexander’s engagement.
“The Airmobile Brigade and the Air Mobility Command (AMC) are training to drop cargo and paratroopers over the Netherlands. King Willem-Alexander is visiting the international airborne exercise Falcon Leap at Eindhoven Air Base,” they wrote in the caption.
It continued, “The visit begins with a briefing, after which the King speaks with paratroopers. They explain, among other things, how to pack the cargo and drop it.”
“The King then boards a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to experience the exercise. In the cockpit, he receives an explanation of the airdrop,” the caption added.
Falcon Leap is an annual, two-week large-scale NATO airborne exercise, organized by the Royal Netherlands Army's 11 Airmobile Brigade and held primarily from Eindhoven Air Base.
Then Dutch event gathers paratrooper forces of the entire Western world.