Shakira wraps LMYNL tour Mexico leg with special post: ‘Thank you’

The ‘Whenever Wherever’ hitmaker concludes her 17-concert Mexico leg of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartfelt note

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Shakira will carry the magical experience of Mexico concerts wherever she goes!

On Thursday, September 25, the Waka Waka hitmaker took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post as she bid farewell to the Mexico stop of her super hit Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

In the post, the songstress expressed a heartwarming thanks to her fans for giving her a “magical” experience in the country.

“Thank you Veracruz for this last, magical concert in Mexico,” she captioned.

The Hips Don’t Lie crooner continued, “Thank you for making me feel at home and for singing, dancing, crying and laughing with me all these nights. I carry them with me, wherever I go, always!”

Accompanying the loving statement was a carousel of photos and videos from her concerts in the North American country.

The gallery showed vibrant glimpses from Shakira’s electrifying concerts, including her mesmerizing on stage moments, fun backstage peeks, packed stadiums, and thrilled audience.

Fans’ reaction:

“wow!!!!! what an awesome concert! yes!!” commented a fan on the post.

A second penned, “Mexico always in the heart.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote about her final concert at Estadio Luis “Pirata” Fuente in Boca del Rio, stating, “Thank you so much, Shaki, for choosing Estadio Pirata Fuente. And thank you also to everyone who showed up, they made this night unforgettable.”

Shakira’s upcoming concert:

After a brief break from the LMYNL world tour, Shakira will take the stage in Colombia, where she is scheduled to perform three concerts on October 25, 26, and November 1, 2025.

