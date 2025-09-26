D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas

D4vd has continued to be the subject of disturbing questions amid the ongoing investigation into the case of the teen dead body discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name.
The body was identified as Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since April 2024, when she was just 13-year-old.
Amid the disturbing discovery, the netizens have found an alleged link between the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the deceased teen, including a number of social media posts, matching tattoos, and a leaked 2023 track titled Celeste.
While authorities have yet to make an arrest, new revelations from D4vd's friends suggest that many in his circle knew the teen and believed she was 19 years old.
They have claimed that Celeste carried multiple fake IDs, attended age-restricted parties, and even presented herself as a student at USC.
Sources close to the LA music scene admitted to TMZ that Celeste was frequently seen alongside D4vd at parties and hangouts.
"It appeared to us they were a couple," one acquaintance shared, adding that her presence in clubs reinforced the belief that she was an adult.
These claims coincide with Celeste's mother statement, who shared that her daughter was dating someone named David before she disappeared.
Neighbours have also claimed that they saw Celeste with D4vd just weeks before her body was discovered, sparking theories about when and how she died.
Some speculate she fled from his Hollywood Hills house, which was searched by authorities on September 17 as part of the investigation, while others believe she may have died there.
Despite D4vd not being named as a suspect in the case, Interscope Records, the singer's label, has reportedly pulled all promotional material. Meanwhile, D4vd's manager has ended the lease on his Hollywood Hills house, and movers reportedly cleared out the house.
Notably, police have not released an official cause of death, nor have they confirmed when she died.