D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies

As authorities continue to investigate the teen's death as a homicide, D4vd, who has become the central part of the incident, has made a major move.
Celeste Rivas' remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under the singer's name earlier this month, which was abandoned in an impound lot in LA.
Following the disturbing discovery and speculated link between D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the teen, police searched a home in the Hollywood Hills where the singer presumably lived.
In the shocking update, reported by The New York Post, the 20-year-old "has reportedly broken his lease and moved out of the $4 million mansion he was renting in Los Angeles," which was searched on September 17.
On Thursday, September 25, movers cleaned out the mansion, and it is not clear where D4vd is staying after he cancelled the rest of his US tour and removed ticketing for his European and UK's tour.
Besides that, authorities have not named a person of interest or suspect in the case, and the LA County Medical Examiner's office has yet to release a cause of death for Celeste, whose body was found a day after her 15th birthday.
She had been missing from her home since April 2024.
Despite not being officially named as a suspect, D4vd's rumoured romantic association with Celeste has raised suspicion around him.
He initially attracted intense attention when it was discovered that both he and the teen have matching "Shhh..." tattoos on their right index fingers.
The internet investigators also found a leaked 2023 SoundCloud song titled Celeste, while his hit song Romantic Homicide was released three years ago on her birthday.
Aside from that, since the deceased teen's body was discovered, social media platforms have been flooded with alleged private clicks and Discord chats, which show that the singer knew the teen since 2022.
Celeste Rivas' family has set up a GoFundMe to help in the funeral arrangements. The service is set to take place on October 4.