D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family

Celeste Rivas, the teen whose body was discovered earlier this month in D4vd's Tesla trunk, has been handed back to her family for memorial services.
As reported by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed that her body was released to her relatives on Tuesday, September 23.
The news came shortly after Rivas' family spoke out about her death on September 18.
"As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week," GoFundMe organisers Esmeralda Lozano and Gisel Vera wrote on the fundraising page. "She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend."
The statement continued, "Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated."
Rivas had been missing since April 2024, when she was just 13-year-old, and her dismembered body was discovered in the back of a Tesla vehicle registered to d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, on September 8.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, and while no suspect has been named, LAPD served a search warrant on the 1300 block of Doheny Place in LA, where presumably d4vd lived, on September 17.
D4vd, who has been linked with Celeste since the discovery of the body in light of alleged pieces of evidence, including private Instagram stories, Discord chats and matching tattoos, had not yet publicly addressed the disturbing incident.
However, his rep has shared that the Romantic Homicide crooner is "fully cooperating" with the authorities.
Moreover, amid the deceased teen's death investigation, D4vd has cancelled the remaining shows from his US tour and has also removed the European and UK shows from listings.
According to the fundraiser, a funeral for Rivas is scheduled for Saturday, October 4.