Home / Entertainment

D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family

Celeste Rivas' dead body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas body returned to family
D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family

Celeste Rivas, the teen whose body was discovered earlier this month in D4vd's Tesla trunk, has been handed back to her family for memorial services.

As reported by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed that her body was released to her relatives on Tuesday, September 23.

The news came shortly after Rivas' family spoke out about her death on September 18.

"As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week," GoFundMe organisers Esmeralda Lozano and Gisel Vera wrote on the fundraising page. "She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend."

The statement continued, "Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated."

Rivas had been missing since April 2024, when she was just 13-year-old, and her dismembered body was discovered in the back of a Tesla vehicle registered to d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, on September 8.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, and while no suspect has been named, LAPD served a search warrant on the 1300 block of Doheny Place in LA, where presumably d4vd lived, on September 17.

D4vd, who has been linked with Celeste since the discovery of the body in light of alleged pieces of evidence, including private Instagram stories, Discord chats and matching tattoos, had not yet publicly addressed the disturbing incident.

However, his rep has shared that the Romantic Homicide crooner is "fully cooperating" with the authorities.

Moreover, amid the deceased teen's death investigation, D4vd has cancelled the remaining shows from his US tour and has also removed the European and UK shows from listings.

According to the fundraiser, a funeral for Rivas is scheduled for Saturday, October 4.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift takes final decision for Blake Lively after ex-cop’s ‘humiliating’ move

Taylor Swift takes final decision for Blake Lively after ex-cop’s ‘humiliating’ move
Taylor Swift gets ex-cop arrested from Travis Kelce's home for trying to serve deposition papers from Justin Baldoni

Glen Powell expresses his happiness over Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback

Glen Powell expresses his happiness over Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback
'Twisters' star appears as first guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show after one-week suspension

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals
'Friends' star gets candid about diet plan and staying in shape at 56

Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on 'Hawkeye' Season 2

Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on 'Hawkeye' Season 2
Marvel star reflects on reprising his role in the upcoming season of 'Hawkeye'

Jimmy Kimmel finally back with a bang after one-week suspension

Jimmy Kimmel finally back with a bang after one-week suspension
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional during his opening monologue following his suspension

Cardi B reveals why her split from Offset remains unresolved

Cardi B reveals why her split from Offset remains unresolved
The 'WAP' rapper explained why she is still married to Offset despite filing for divorce over a year ago

A$AP Rocky expresses his desire as Rihanna prepares to deliver third child

A$AP Rocky expresses his desire as Rihanna prepares to deliver third child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy during this year's Met Gala

Taylor Swift wins big in court ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift wins big in court ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release
The 'Lover' hitmaker set to release her new music album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers describe ‘inhumane’ prison conditions in new legal filing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers describe ‘inhumane’ prison conditions in new legal filing
'Diddy' defence team disclosed 'inhumane' conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York

Jimmy Fallon, Sean Penn take brutal jab at FCC after Jimmy Kimmel's ABC return

Jimmy Fallon, Sean Penn take brutal jab at FCC after Jimmy Kimmel's ABC return
ABC and Nexstar announce the triumphant return of Jimmy Kimmel after suspension during live show

Ex-Astronauts CEO, exec ties explained months after Coldplay viral concert clip

Ex-Astronauts CEO, exec ties explained months after Coldplay viral concert clip
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot being seen together at the Coldplay show at Gillette Stadium

Justin Bieber breaks silence as ex Selena Gomez's wedding details go public

Justin Bieber breaks silence as ex Selena Gomez's wedding details go public
The 'Baby' hitmaker and Selena Gomez parted ways in 2018 before his high-profile marriage with Hailey Bieber