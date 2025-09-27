Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Kevin Bacon’s cover of ‘When Did You Get Hot?’

Sabrina Carpenter is delighted to see legendary actor Kevin Bacon performing her song.
On Friday, September 26, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter took to her official Instagram Stories to repost the Footloose star’s cheerful video.
In the video, the 67-year-old actor was seen on a farm with his cattle, playing a guitar as he delivered his rendition of Carpenter’s recently released song When Did You Get Hot? from her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.
“We’re big fans of @sabrinacarpenter here on the farm!” he captioned.
He sang, “So long, untouched. Bone-dry, not a plant can grow. ‘Bout time I get. Back on the horse to the rodeo. Now I’m at the prospect convention. My friends walk in your friends’ direction.”
The Mystic River star then playfully changed the lyric “Said, ‘Sabrina, don’t you know Devin?’” to “I said I’m Bacon. You must be Kevin,” and continued to sing further.
Reacting to Kevin Bacon’s take on her song, the Espresso hitmaker presented him a special award, writing, “least expected but best cover of the year award!!”
About Sabrina Carpenter’s When Did You Get Hot?:
When Did You Get Hot? is the eighth track from Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.
The record, released on August 29, 2025, is a pop album with elements of disco-pop, funk, R&B, and synth-rock.