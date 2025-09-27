Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift headed to attend Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to tie the knot in a dreamy California wedding this weekend

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Taylor Swift headed to attend Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding


Selena Gomez is all set to say “I do” to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and fans are buzzing about whether her best friend Taylor Swift will attend the big day.

On Friday, September 26, Page Six shared a major update about the Eras Tour hitmaker’s appearance on the Rare Beauty founder and Bad Decisions producer’s anticipated nuptials.

According to the outlet, Taylor Swift is already headed to attend Gomez and Blanco’s dreamy wedding, which will take place this weekend.

Previously, it was revealed that the lovebirds will tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration in Montecito, California.

Speaking to the outlet, an insider reported that the Cruel Summer crooner plans to reside in a private rental home situated near the wedding festivities.

They went on to share that the decision to make this arrangement is to ensure greater privacy and security.

“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public. Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel,” told the tipster.

About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement a year later in December 2024 through a heart-melting Instagram post.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have set up a massive white marquee at a private estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, for their highly-anticipated nuptials, according to TMZ.

Surrounded by palm trees and styled as a luxe oasis, the venue is being prepared to welcome guests for the wedding, which is expected to take place on Saturday.

You Might Like:

Selena Gomez preps for dreamy California wedding with Benny Blanco: See pic

Selena Gomez preps for dreamy California wedding with Benny Blanco: See pic
Selena Gomez gears up for dreamy wedding celebrations with Benny Blanco at Santa Barbara venue

Victoria Beckham soft-launches her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram

Victoria Beckham soft-launches her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram
The former Spice Girl's singer shares her only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, with her husband, David Beckham

Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin filming 'Just Picture It'

Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin filming 'Just Picture It'
The 'Stranger Things' starlet is set to share big screen alongside Gabriel LaBelle in new rom-com film

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare
D4vd’s impounded Tesla become a key detail in the ongoing Celeste Rivas case

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama
The 'Drip' singer gears up for her new concert tour, Little Miss Drama in support of her second studio album, 'Am I the Drama?'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details about intimate moments on 'You'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details about intimate moments on 'You'
The 'Gossip Girl' alum reflected on the process of filming one of his intimate scenes for the hit Netflix series 'You'

MGK reveals rare glimpse of daughter with ex Megan Fox in new photo dump

MGK reveals rare glimpse of daughter with ex Megan Fox in new photo dump
The 'Rap Devil' singer shares his second daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox

'Stranger Things' season 5: makers tease exciting twist ahead of release

'Stranger Things' season 5: makers tease exciting twist ahead of release
‘Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer make exciting announcment weeks before premiere

Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival
The 'Materialists' star attended the 21st annual Zurich Film Festival earlier this week

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts
Jeremy Bieber reflects on Canadian pop star Justin’s music in a new interview

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’
Hollywood star Glen Powell considers Tom Cruise his mentor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role
Marvel actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to MCU movies? More inside