Taylor Swift headed to attend Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding

Selena Gomez is all set to say “I do” to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and fans are buzzing about whether her best friend Taylor Swift will attend the big day.
On Friday, September 26, Page Six shared a major update about the Eras Tour hitmaker’s appearance on the Rare Beauty founder and Bad Decisions producer’s anticipated nuptials.
According to the outlet, Taylor Swift is already headed to attend Gomez and Blanco’s dreamy wedding, which will take place this weekend.
Previously, it was revealed that the lovebirds will tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration in Montecito, California.
Speaking to the outlet, an insider reported that the Cruel Summer crooner plans to reside in a private rental home situated near the wedding festivities.
They went on to share that the decision to make this arrangement is to ensure greater privacy and security.
“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public. Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel,” told the tipster.
About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement a year later in December 2024 through a heart-melting Instagram post.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding:
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have set up a massive white marquee at a private estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, for their highly-anticipated nuptials, according to TMZ.
Surrounded by palm trees and styled as a luxe oasis, the venue is being prepared to welcome guests for the wedding, which is expected to take place on Saturday.