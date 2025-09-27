Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez preps for dreamy California wedding with Benny Blanco: See pic

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez’s big day is almost here — with her Santa Barbara venue reportedly turning into a wedding wonderland.

According to TMZ, a massive white marquee has been set up at a private estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara County.

Surrounded by palm trees and styled as a luxe oasis, the venue is being prepared to welcome guests for the wedding, which is expected to take place on Saturday.

On X (former Twitter), a social media page unumihai Media dropped the photo along with a caption, “Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot in a lavish California wedding this Saturday, with a grand marquee at their Montecito estate, as preparations ramp up for a star-studded celebration of love and luxury.”

The photos obtained by the outlet showed the decoration being set up inside a large white marquee.

As per the report, a second dark gray tent is confirmed for the wedding where Gomez and Blanco will exchange their vows to make it official.

The wedding preps are in full swing as delivery trucks and party rental crews were also spotted at the venue.

It is reported that the venue is getting a complete transformation into a “cozy but glamorous” setup, featuring outdoor lounges, cocktail areas, and pop-up gourmet kitchens.

The guest list is expected to exceed 170 attendees, with many speculating that close friends and collaborators, including Taylor Swift, will mark their presence at the event.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after more than a year of dating.

