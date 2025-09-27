Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland hit with new trouble after tragic on-set ‘Spider-Man’ injury

The ‘Uncharted’ actor recently suffered a mishap on ‘Spider-Man’ set that has halted the production for two weeks

  By Sidra Khan
The tough times aren’t over for Tom Holland!

After suffering a mishap on Spider-Man 4 set that halted the production for two weeks, the Uncharted actor and his fiancée Zendaya have been hit with another troubling situation.

On Friday, September 26, the Daily Mail reported that the lovebirds are forced to spend £1,000-a-day on security after fans began “rocking up” at their £3million west London home.

The duo, who announced their engagement earlier this year, lives together under the same roof and wants to lead a “normal life” but is constantly approached by fans asking for autographs and selfies.

According to an insider, the 29-year-old English actor has been spending more time at his residence to recover from the recent injury, and the commotion caused by fans is deeply disturbing for him and his ladylove.

“Fans kept rocking up to their place and it started to get a bit much. They love interacting with their fans but, when they're not working, they're just a young couple trying to have a normal life,” told the source.

They continued, “Fans had started arriving at their gates and asking for selfies and autographs. They have got security now to deter any random visitors.”

For the unversed, Tom Holland was recently rushed to hospital after he suffered a fall and injured his head during a stunt sequence for the upcoming installment of Spider-Man.

