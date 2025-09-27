Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute

The ‘Abracadabra’ hitmaker pens a touching tribute to ring in her fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute
Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute

It’s Michael Polansky’s special day, and Lady Gaga is making it unforgettable!

To celebrate her fiancé’s 42nd birthday, the Mayhem hitmaker went public with her feelings, calling it her “favorite” day of the year.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Friday, September 26, the Abracadabra singer penned a gush-worthy tribute to her beau on his special day.

“Happy Birthday to my honey,” she began, adding, “I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day---and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day.”

The VMA-winner continued, “This is my favorite day of the year! A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce.”

Adding a sarcastic touch to the loving tribute, Lady Gaga wrote, “Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to me. I love you.”

Accompanying the heartfelt tribute was a three-slide photo carousel that opened with a PDA-packed snap of the duo in what appeared to be the countryside, featuring the lovebirds sharing a romantic kiss.

In the second slide, the duo was photographed enjoying their time together, seemingly on the same trip.

Meanwhile, the third and final slide was a photo of Michael’s birthday cake adorned with fresh strawberries and a candle.

For the unversed, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2024 during the Paris Olympics.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend

Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot over the weekend at a private Santa Barbara estate

Tom Holland hit with new trouble after tragic on-set ‘Spider-Man’ injury

Tom Holland hit with new trouble after tragic on-set ‘Spider-Man’ injury
The ‘Uncharted’ actor recently suffered a mishap on ‘Spider-Man’ set that has halted the production for two weeks

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker is headed to Montecito to attend the dreamy nuptials of best friend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Katy Perry makes epic announcement about Lifetimes Tour UK, Europe legs

Katy Perry makes epic announcement about Lifetimes Tour UK, Europe legs
The ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ singer will kick off the UK and Europe legs of her The Lifetimes Tour on October 4

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Kevin Bacon’s cover of ‘When Did You Get Hot?’

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Kevin Bacon’s cover of ‘When Did You Get Hot?’
‘Footloose’ star and Golden Globe-winning actor Kevin Bacon delights fans with his rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ track

Taylor Swift headed to attend Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding

Taylor Swift headed to attend Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to tie the knot in a dreamy California wedding this weekend

Selena Gomez preps for dreamy California wedding with Benny Blanco: See pic

Selena Gomez preps for dreamy California wedding with Benny Blanco: See pic
Selena Gomez gears up for dreamy wedding celebrations with Benny Blanco at Santa Barbara venue

Victoria Beckham soft-launches her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram

Victoria Beckham soft-launches her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram
The former Spice Girl's singer shares her only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, with her husband, David Beckham

Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin filming 'Just Picture It'

Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin filming 'Just Picture It'
The 'Stranger Things' starlet is set to share big screen alongside Gabriel LaBelle in new rom-com film

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare
D4vd’s impounded Tesla become a key detail in the ongoing Celeste Rivas case

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama
The 'Drip' singer gears up for her new concert tour, Little Miss Drama in support of her second studio album, 'Am I the Drama?'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details of intimate moments on 'You'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details of intimate moments on 'You'
The 'Gossip Girl' alum reflected on filming one of his intimate scenes for the hit Netflix series 'You'