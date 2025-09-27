Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute

It’s Michael Polansky’s special day, and Lady Gaga is making it unforgettable!
To celebrate her fiancé’s 42nd birthday, the Mayhem hitmaker went public with her feelings, calling it her “favorite” day of the year.
In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Friday, September 26, the Abracadabra singer penned a gush-worthy tribute to her beau on his special day.
“Happy Birthday to my honey,” she began, adding, “I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day---and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day.”
The VMA-winner continued, “This is my favorite day of the year! A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce.”
Adding a sarcastic touch to the loving tribute, Lady Gaga wrote, “Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to me. I love you.”
Accompanying the heartfelt tribute was a three-slide photo carousel that opened with a PDA-packed snap of the duo in what appeared to be the countryside, featuring the lovebirds sharing a romantic kiss.
In the second slide, the duo was photographed enjoying their time together, seemingly on the same trip.
Meanwhile, the third and final slide was a photo of Michael’s birthday cake adorned with fresh strawberries and a candle.
For the unversed, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2024 during the Paris Olympics.