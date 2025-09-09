Lady Gaga showers praises on fiancé Michael Polansky after delaying wedding 

Lady Gaga once again proved her love publicly for her fiancé, Michael Polansky!
The Poker Face hitmaker has recently achieved a career milestone as she earned the Artist of the Year trophy during the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony on Sunday, September 7.
Gaga turned to her Instagram account on Monday, September 8, to express her profound love and admiration for Polansky, for his unwavering contribution to her music journey.
"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined," the Die With A Smile crooner added.
She continued, "I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy. It fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day together--you care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world. I'm forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me."
However, this heartwarming post may be a tactic to balance out her recent move regarding their marriage.
A recent report claimed that Gaga is responsible for stalling her wedding with Polanski, and he is seemingly not happy with her decision.
"Every time the wedding gets close, Gaga finds a reason to delay. This time, it’s the music. Michael is supportive, but even he has to wonder how long this can go on," insider told Robshuter on Substack.
As of now, neither Lady Gaga nor Michael Polansky, with whom she announced her engagement in July 2024.