2025 Latin Grammys nominees list: Bad Bunny tops with 12 Edgar Barrera earns 10 

Bad Bunny has taken over the 2025 Latin Grammy nominations with a big career milestone!
On Wednesday, September 17, the Latin Recording Academy announced the complete list of nominations for the upcoming star-studded event.
The CEO of The Latin Recording Academy said in a press release, "We’re pleased to present this year’s nominees for the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMYs."
He continued, "The impact of Latin music continues to grow on a global level, and all of the nominated artists encompass its diversity and richness while continuing to preserve the iconic sounds that make our music unique."
This year, Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Gloria Estefan, Vicente García, Joaquina, Natalia Lafourcade, Carín León, Liniker, Elena Rose and Alejandro Sanz are nominated for Album of the Year.
The 2025 Latin Grammys will be held on November 13 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Record of the Year
Baile Inolvidable – Bad Bunny
DtMF – Bad Bunny
El Día Del Amigo – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
#Tetas – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Desastres Fabulosos – Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia
Lara – Zoe Gotusso
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – Karol G
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
Ao Teu Lado – Liniker
Palmeras En El Jardín – Alejandro Sanz
Album of the Year
Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny
Papota – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Raíces – Gloria Estefan
Puñito De Yocahú – Vicente García
al romper la burbuja – Joaquina
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
Palabra De To’s (Seca) – Carín León
Caju – Liniker
En Las Nubes - Con Mis Panas – Elena Rose
¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz
Song of the Year
Baile Inolvidable – Marco Daniel Borrero, Antonio Caraballo, Kaled Elikai Rivera Cordova, Julio Gaston, Armando Josue Lopez, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio & Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Bogotá – Andres Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres, songwriters (Andrés Cepeda)
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
DtMF – Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
El Día Del Amigo – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)
Otra Noche De Llorar – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)
Palmeras En El Jardín – Manuel Lorente Freire, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Elena Rose & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz)
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)
#Tetas – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Gale, Ulises Guerriero, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)
Veludo Marrom - Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)
Best New Artist
Alleh
Annasofia
Yerai Cortés
Juliane Gamboa
Camila Guevara
Isadora
Alex Luna
Paloma Morphy
Sued Nunes
Ruzzi