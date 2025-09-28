Princess Kate, Prince William treat kids to magical new 'Harry Potter' set visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly treated their three kids to a touch of movie magic with a behind-the-scenes visit to the upcoming Harry Potter series.
As per Dailymail, on Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out at an arranged visit to the set of the new Harry Potter television series for their three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
A source who was on set during the royal visit between Kate and her kids, "It was so special.”
"Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set. There was only one night of filming there, so it really was a magical ticket," the insider added, referring to Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Mark Mylod as director.
Sharing further details of the visit, a tipster revealed that the visit was extra special for Prince Louis as he got to ride the Hogwarts Express.
A source went on to say, "He seemed to absolutely love it. It's the dream for most children to step aboard the Hogwarts Express.”
The royal family has long shown an appreciation for the Harry Potter franchise, from the iconic books penned by J.K. Rowling to the hit film adaptations.
In 2013, while expecting Prince George, Kate joined William for a trip to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, where they sparred with wands and explored Diagon Alley alongside Prince Harry.
Notably, Queen Camilla and King Charles also share the magic, reading Harry Potter books to Kate and William’s children.