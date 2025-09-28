Home / Royal

Princess Anne's husband challenges King Charles's royal renovation plans

Timothy Laurence has seemingly challenged King Charles' historic plans to renovate several royal residences

  By Fatima Hassan
Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, has seemingly challenged King Charles's historic plans to renovate several royal residences. 

The British retired Royal Navy officer is a trustee at the St James's Conversation Trust, which is currently challenging His Majesty's plans to redecorate the Palaces.

GB News reported that the 76-year-old monarch wants to replace historic gas lamps with LED replicas at royal residences as part of his drive toward net zero.

Notably, the British Royal Family's planning applications lodged by the Royal Household seek to substitute gas lighting with electric alternatives at Buckingham Palace, St James's and Kensington Palaces.

These electric gas lamps have been shining at Buckingham Palace since 1901.

However, several heritage campaigners have argued against King Charles' plans as removing lamps would erase a key part of London's history.

After the heritage campaigner's rising concerns, the St James’s Conservative Trust has formally objected to proposed changes near St James's Palace on Marlborough Road, saying the plans do not give "sufficient reasons" for the work.

"These few remaining examples of the gas source lighting should be repaired and updated," the group continued to tell the Telegraph.

As of now, neither Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, nor King Charles has responded to these ongoing reports. 

