King Carl Gustaf visits Governors Island without Queen Silvia during NYC trip

His Majesty pays a surprise visit to New York City's Governors Island alongside Climate Minister for Sweden

King Carl Gustaf is exploring New York City during his prestigious visit to New York City without his wife, Queen Silvia. 

The Swedish monarch paid a surprise visit to Governors Island in NYC’s harbour on Sunday, September 28. 

During his royal tour, the 79-year-old King was accompanied by the State Council and Minister for Climate of Sweden, Romina Pourmokhtari.

Shortly after the visit, the Swedish Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share exclusive images of King Carl and Romina meeting with representatives at the harbour.

"In connection with this week's UN visit, the King and State Council Romina Pourmokhatari headed to Governors Island in New York's harbour," the monarch’s office stated in the caption.

They added, "On the island, they received information about the project 'Billion Oyster Project". The project collects oyster shells that are reused to restore and build new oyster reefs in the harbour." 

On the island visit, they also had a chance to meet representatives of Skanska, who are involved in the construction of the new "climate campus," New York Climate Exchange on Governors Island.

King Carl's short trip without Queen Silvia comes after the royal couple attended the United Nations high-level plenary meeting, where the King delivered a powerful speech addressing world conflicts. 

