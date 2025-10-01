Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing after bid for new trial rejected

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied acquittal and a new trial, a few days before his sentencing later this week.
On Tuesday, September 30, a U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian rejected a bid by the music mogul to overturn his criminal conviction on felony prostitution-related charges.
The court documents obtained by PEOPLE read, "The government proved its case many times over. That by itself might be enough to dispose of Combs’s challenge.”
His ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, asked the judge to consider the extensive damage caused by the rapper and "the lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control.”
"The Sentencing Guidelines — as well as the data from previous cases discussed above — do not adequately consider the pervasive violence and inhumane conditions of confinement that Mr. Combs has experienced at the MDC," the filing further read.
Prosecutors requested judge Subramanian to sentence the rapper to at least 11 years and three months in prison.
For those unversed, Combs, 55, was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on July 2 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, following an eight-week trial.
The former hip-hop mogul, 55, is scheduled to be sentenced on the two prostitution-related charges on Friday, October 3.