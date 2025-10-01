d4vd case: Celeste Rivas’ ex-beau makes shocking claims about her personal life

In the ongoing d4vd case, Celeste Rivas’ former middle-school boyfriend alleges that her mother treated her poorly, shedding new light on her troubled upbringing.
While conversing with TMZ, 15-year-old Damien Hernandez and his mother, Jamie shared rare details about his relationship with Celeste at a Lake Elsinore middle school.
Celeste was in the 7th grade, and Damien was in 8th grade.
Damien shared with the outlet that he met Celeste while she was seeking a meaningful relationship, describing her nature as “kind.”
He spilled the beans on Rivas' personal life, saying that her strained family situation made her miserable, noting that her mom’s behaviour with her was very fragile.
Damien also recalled Rivas talking about escaping from her Lake Elsinore home—something she even joked about at school—until one day, she simply vanished.
He revealed that he heard about Celeste’s alleged relationship with singer D4vd but was surprised, as he thought she seemed happy—aside from the struggles at home.
Damien felt shocked and saddened, and he wished he had the chance to say goodbye to Celeste.
He concluded, "Like, no one cared. I don’t know, I should have done something."
Notably, Damien Hernandez’s shocking confession came after Celeste's dismembered and decomposed body was found in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla this month in L.A.