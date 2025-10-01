King Willem, Queen Máxima attend meaningful ceremony in France  

King Willem and his wife, Queen Máxima, made a surprise appearance at the headquarters of an aircraft manufacturer during their recent trip to France.
On Wednesday, October 1st, the Netherlands' Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of the royal couple from their royal engagement.
"In Toulouse, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima visit the headquarters of aircraft manufacturer Airbus, where discussions take place about the role of the aviation sector in the region," they captioned.
The Palace shared, "After a ceremony in which companies, knowledge institutions, and governments sign cooperation agreements, a presentation is given about a Caracal helicopter."
"At Airbus Lycée, the Royal Couple speaks with students who are completing part of their practical training there. Dutch and French teachers explain how they share knowledge and jointly design aerospace education programs," they added.
Additionally, the Prince and Queen’s office continued, "At the A350 Assembly Line, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima receive an explanation of the production process for this type of aircraft and view an A350 under construction."
Prince Willem is King of the Netherlands, a role he has held since 30 April 2013, and ascended to the throne in 2013, after succeeding his mother, Queen Beatrix, on April 30, 2013, following her abdication.