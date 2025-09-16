Nina Dobrev struggles to heal after 'devastated' breakup with Shaun White  

Nina Dobrev has reportedly been trying to bring broken pieces of her heart after she parted ways with her fiancé, Shaun White.
The Canadian actress is trying to move on from her painful past relationship with the American former snowboarder and skateboarder.
According to an exclusive report by Us Weekly, an insider close to Nina confirmed her "devastated" situation, saying, "They had finally started planning the wedding and things were in motion."
The tipster additionally noted that the high-profile breakup between the two A-listers is "still very harsh" for the 36-year-old starlet.
Despite confirming the split publicly, Nina might have needed unwavering support from her closest girlfriends, "who have been checking in on her."
For those unaware, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ended their engagement on Thursday, September 11, 2025, after dating each other for five years.
Following the pair called it quits, The Vampire Diaries actress shared a video on TikTok, where several eagle-eyed fans noticed that her ex-fiancé has been in an alleged relationship with the girl.
She lip-synced the video, "How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you? With no underwear, in case they want to kiss my ass."
"What's your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew," she dubbed.
As of now, Nina Dobrev has not addressed these ongoing cheating speculations.