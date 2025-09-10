Kensington Palace reveals William's next move as Harry visits Imperial College

Kensington Palace has shared a key update regarding Prince William's next move as Prince Harry arrived at Imperial College.
After marking World Suicide Prevention Day, the Prince of Wales is heading towards Wales' capital, Cardiff, on Wednesday, September 10.
The Palace turned to the joint official Instagram account of William and his wife, Kate Middleton, to share the photo of the future King travelling in a bullet train for his "next stop: Cardiff."
Notably, the viral frame shows the eldest son of King Charles was wearing a blue suit and matching pants with a white shirt, checking his phone while enjoying his little trip to the capital.
According to GB News, the next heir to the British throne will launch a new mental health hub inside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium today.
This announcement by the father-of-three comes shortly after he partnered with the Jac Lewis Foundation and the Welsh Rugby Union to create a safe environment for those who are in need.
During his visit to Cardiff, he will also meet Jac's father, Jesse, who assisted in setting up the foundation, per the outlet.
Taking to Instagram, the future King said in a heart-winning post, "Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. A reminder of how important it is to talk, listen, and support one another."
It is important to note that Prince William travelled to Cardiff after his estranged brother, Prince Harry, arrived at Imperial College in London.
Despite the ongoing reconciliation reports, neither the Prince of Wales nor the Duke of Sussex has revealed any plans for reunion.