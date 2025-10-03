Home / Royal

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles' strict orders to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has upset them.

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of York's link with infamous sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein - the king has reportedly asked his disgraced brother to be "invisible" from future Royal gatherings.

This decision of keeping Sarah and Andrew from royal events including Christmas at Sandringham is believed to have come under pressure of completely banning the former couple from Royal Family.

Now, an insider source has lift the curtain on how the duke and duchess have reacted to the whole situation.

"They’re both very stung and upset by the way they’ve been treated," the insider told Closer magazine.

"Sarah is sticking to her story that she only tried to make nice with Epstein because she was so scared of him, while Andrew acknowledges he made an error of judgment in choosing this man as a friend but nothing else happened," they added.

The insider went on to explain, "But here they are. The public walls have caved in, they are being disowned by charities as well as businesses and, on the verge of eviction, they have hardly anyone defending them."

"Their family are in turmoil, and they both know it’ll take something dramatic to turn things around," they claimed.

Things for the Yorks worsened after her resurfaced emails showed Fergie calling Jeffrey Epstein her “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

Meanwhile, Andrew has faced renewed scrutiny after documents suggested he may have flown with Epstein in 2000, contradicting official palace statements at the time.

 Additional records referenced payments for massages for an “Andrew,” though it is unclear if it referred to him. 

