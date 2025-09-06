Khloé Kardashian gets emotional over True’s major milestone: ‘time is flying’

Khloé Kardashian is “melting” over a major milestone in her daughter True’s life!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, September 5, The Kardashians star shared a heartfelt carousel of photos from the celebration as her 6-year-old officially started 2nd grade.
In the images, Khloé could be seen posing with True and her son Tatum in front of a festive backdrop celebrating True’s first day of 2nd grade.
One of the heartwarming photos even featured the reality star’s ex Tristan Thompson posing with them.
The family of four dressed casually for the joyous occasion, with Khloé opting for a white t-shirt and black pants, while Tatum wore a matching outfit.
True also looked adorable in a navy school uniform with a plaid skirt and white sneakers.
“Just like that, my baby is off to 2nd grade,” she wrote in the action.
The mother-of-two continued, “Time is flying faster than I ever imagined — it feels like I blinked and my baby grew up. I’m so proud of the respectful, sweet, loving, smart, beautiful girl she is. But man this all happens so quickly. In a blink. Wishing my sweet True endless joy and asking God to watch over her always and forever.”
“My two angels make me melt! Their smiles and bond are everything to me!” she added.
Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she parted ways in December 2021.