King Charles displays his softer side for Harry, Meghan with quiet move

Despite all the bitter memories of the recent past years, King Charles still holds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close to his heart.
According to The Mirror, the 76-year-old British monarch expressed his love and affection for his younger son and estranged daughter-in-law by making a quiet move.
At Hillsborough Castle – his official Northern Ireland residence – the King keeps a framed photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on his desk, subtly acknowledging the duo’s significance despite the years-long rift.
Alongside the framed photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – which is on a prominent display on King Charles day and within the State Drawing Room – several other pictures of Royal Family members have been displayed on the monarch’s desk.
As per the sources, the parents of two are also included in an official 2018 family portrait, captured in the gardens of Clarence House to celebrate King Charles’s 70th birthday.
Moreover, one more frame features two photos joined together of Prince Harry with Prince William.
It is worth noting that although palace staff is responsible to curate a selection of photographs for display in the royal residence, the final decision on which to feature lies with the King.
“Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate. They are also guided by members of The Royal Family. The decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King,” told a royal insider.
Notably, none of the family photos on display feature King Charles’s younger brother, Prince Andrew.