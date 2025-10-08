Prince William breaks silence on losing ‘heart of family’ in rare confession

Prince William gets honest about losing a beloved member of his family in rare confession.
The Prince of Wales spoke about the death of his and Kate’s dog Lupo for the first time on actor Eugene Levy’s Apple TV + show, The Reluctant Traveler.
While giving an exclusive tour of the Windsor Castle to the host, William’s dog Orla was featured in one of the scenes – where the future king introduces the pet to Levy.
The Schitts Creek actor gives Orla with a dog treat from his pocket as the royal pooch enjoys its treat, William candidly remarks, "This is going down well, look, you’re getting the look which is like 'please feed me”.
To which Levy responded, "And that'll do it. Oh my goodness…"
The heir to the throne then opens up about Lupo - who died in November 2020.
"So [Orla's] actually the niece of our other dog, Lupo, who sadly we lost in lockdown," William told the host of the show.
In response Eugene asked, "Were you there? When it happened?" to which the prince responded, "Yeah we were all there sadly, it was very sad."
The Prince and Princess of Wales announced the death of Lupo with a touching tribute on Instagram at the time.
"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much" they wrote alongside a photo of the pet.