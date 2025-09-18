Duke of Kent suffers fresh setback days after wife's funeral

The Duchess of Kent's funeral, which was attended by key members of the Royal Family, took place on Tuesday, with the Duke of Kent saying a final goodbye to his wife of 64 years.
With King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales present at the sombre event, there was one woman who was notably absent at Westminster Cathedral; the late duchess' daughter-in-law, Lady Nicholas Windsor.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Paola has separated from Lord Nicholas Windsor, younger son of the Duke and Duchess of Kent.
This came as a fresh blow to the duke, whose wife, the Duchess of Kent, passed away at the age of 92 earlier this month, surrounded by her family.
Lord Nicholas, a godson of the King, made history when he and Paola Frankopan, a member of the Croatian and Italian nobility, tied the knot in 2006.
It was the first Roman Catholic wedding of a member of the Royal Family since the reign of Queen Mary I in the 16th century and also the first to be held in Vatican City State.
A friend of the family informed the outlet, "It's very sad, but the couple have been separated for some time."
"They no longer attend family events together. Both are very conservative and dislike divorce, so apparently they will never actually get divorced," the source revealed.
The couple have three sons, Albert, Leopold and Louis. An Early Day Motion in the House of Commons welcomed the baptism of Albert as the first royal child to be baptised a Catholic since 1688.
Lord Nicholas, who has worked as a teacher and for a charity, made the news in 2001 when he followed the example of his mother and converted to Roman Catholicism. As a result, he forfeited his place in the line of succession to the throne.
He met Cambridge University-educated Paola at a party in New York in 1999.
Their wedding seven years later was a three-day extravaganza that included a white-tie ball and a reception atop a hotel overlooking the Forum in Vatican City.
Notably, the couple was granted an audience with Pope Benedict XVI before the ceremony.