Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Charles amid William's rift

The British Royal Family shares major update about King Charles amid his ongoing strain with Prince William

  By Sidra Khan
King Charles is set to highlight his lifelong mission with a major new project.

On Wednesday, October 8, Buckingham Palace made a big announcement about the monarch on Instagram, sharing that he will appear in a new documentary-style film, titled Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

“Coming soon: A new landmark documentary from Prime Video and The King's Foundation spotlighting The King's lifelong commitment to nature and the environment,” stated the caption.

It added, “Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, coming to Prime Video early 2026.”

The announcement was accompanied by a new portrait of King Charles, showing the monarch in high spirits and looking radiant amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

For the picture, His Majesty beamed in a sophisticated beige suit, paired with a maroon patterned tie.

Meanwhile, the lush and scenic greenery in the backdrop added a vibrant touch to the portrait.

The delightful announcement comes amid King Charles’s ongoing strain with his elder son, Prince William.

During his recent interview with Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveller, the Prince of Wales took a light dig at his father by sharing that he is planning to bring “change” in the monarchy after becoming the King.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good,” said William.

After the Prince’s remark, a royal insider told that Charles and William have reportedly been experiencing a disagreement this year over the future of the monarchy, with multiple reports suggesting that they were “barely speaking” after a “tense and fraught” summer.

