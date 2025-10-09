Home / Royal

Prince William makes huge demand to King Charles after secret Balmoral meeting

The Prince of Wales gives new tension to King Charles after peace talks in Balmoral

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Prince William is believed to have increased King Charles' troubles after their crunch talks during Balmoral getaway.

Just days after the inside story of Charles and William's secret getaway came to light - where the father-son duo talked about Royal Family crisis and monarchy, the Prince of Wales has given a huge ultimatum to the king.

As per the insider, Charles and William's trip to Scotland's highlands "was aimed at reminding William that he's still not at the helm." 

"Charles appreciates all the ways he's been helping, but he’s not ready to hand over the reins just yet and he's losing patience with how hard William's been pushing," the source explained.

Now, a well-placed source has revealed about how William is pinning pressure on his cancer-stricken father to choose between him or his estranged brother, Harry.

Citing an inside source, Radar reported that "William's not about 'I told you so' or revenge – he's completely focused on what's best for the family."

The tipster continued, "William takes his role as protector to the King very seriously. William made it clear to Charles that he wants him to start taking his advice and warnings more seriously. William has seen Harry’s wild side." 

"But he’s also one of the few who understands Harry strategically and less emotionally,” they added.

