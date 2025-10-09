Home / Royal

Princess Beatrice makes joyous appearance amid Fergie, Andrew’s fresh scandal

The Princess of York's parents were under strict scrutiny after Jeffrey Epstein emails resurfaced

  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Beatrice appeared in high spirits as she attended a lavish wedding in the U.S. over the weekend.

On weekend, the Princess of York travelled to New York at the weekend for a high society wedding as her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were under strict scrutiny.

The 37-year-old royal marked her attendance at the Long Island nuptials of childhood friend James Green, 37, and his partner James Hirschfeld, 39.

Beatrice appeared to enjoy a rare moment of relaxation as she attended the wedding of her longtime friend and the co-founder of digital invitation platform Paperless Post.

The King’s niece dazzled in a glittering black gown, her hair worn loose, and looked radiant as she sat beside the newlyweds, clearly embracing the joyous atmosphere of the celebration.

The celebration came as Sarah Ferguson renewed public scrutiny after an email she sent to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 emerged.

In a message, she called Epstein her "supreme friend" and appeared to express regret for her earlier public condemnation of him.

After the scandal came into the headlines, more than eight charitable organisations, amongst them the British Heart Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Julia's House, have withdrawn their patronage associations with Ferguson.

Since then, Fergie has largely kept a low profile as her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, remains distanced from royal life due to his ties with Epstein.

Beatrice and her sister, Eugenie, are said by those close to them to feel deeply distressed and embarrassed by the ongoing controversy surrounding their parents.

