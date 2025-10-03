Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Beatrice has found a welcome reprieve as her business success brings good news, offering a sigh of relief in the wake of her mother Sarah Ferguson’s recent scandal.
The Princess of York’s advisory firm has witnessed a dramatic increase in profits as the new accounts disclosed earnings of almost half a million pounds in its second year of trading.
She established the business in 2022 under the name BY-EQ, which stand for Beatrice York and Emotional Quotient.
The venture showcases her effort and interest in emotional intelligence, which she regards as essential in today’s AI-driven age.
The firm’s opening year delivered profits of just £39,000, according to the Mail.
But 2024 marked a sharp rise, with revenues climbing to nearly £500,000.
After costs of £214,615 were deducted, Beatrice’s company held onto £274,846 in accumulated profits.
Princess Beatrice explained that BY-EQ is “an advisory organisation focused on adding more exceptional emotional intelligence in an age of artificial intelligence”.
Notably, her rising success came after her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, has been losing charitable support as eight organisations have cut ties with the Duchess following an email she wrote to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 surfaced last month.
In an email, Fergie called convicted sex offender a “steadfast friend” and said she “humbly apologised” for criticising him publicly.